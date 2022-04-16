Previous
Lunch at the Museum Cafe by allie912
Photo 4392

Lunch at the Museum Cafe

The Virginia Museum makes the best soups in the world. Today I had coconut curry with chicken. It gave me the energy to continue my day viewing amazing art
16th April 2022

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

