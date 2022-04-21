Sign up
Photo 4397
Going Down
This is the glass-sided elevator at the VMFA. It’s fun to ride it and survey the beautiful atrium. This view from the lower level is not as familiar, but interesting in its own way.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
20th April 2022 7:47pm
Privacy
Tags
elevator
,
vmfa
