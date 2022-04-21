Previous
Going Down by allie912
Photo 4397

Going Down

This is the glass-sided elevator at the VMFA. It’s fun to ride it and survey the beautiful atrium. This view from the lower level is not as familiar, but interesting in its own way.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Allison Williams

