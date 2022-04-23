Previous
Book Art by allie912
Book Art

Yesterday at our teacher club meeting we recycled old paperback books in a most entertaining way. Do you like my hedgehog?
Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
