A Zesty Meal by allie912
A Zesty Meal

Orange zest added to a spicy garlic-soy sauce marinade gives a sweet tang to sliced beef. Served over jasmine rice and accompanied with sugar snaps and fresh pineapple, it’s a light but flavorful meal. Here’s the recipe: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/221127/spicy-orange-zest-beef/?utm_source=emailshare&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=email-share-recipe&utm_content=20220211
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
