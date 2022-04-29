Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4405
A Zesty Meal
Orange zest added to a spicy garlic-soy sauce marinade gives a sweet tang to sliced beef. Served over jasmine rice and accompanied with sugar snaps and fresh pineapple, it’s a light but flavorful meal. Here’s the recipe:
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/221127/spicy-orange-zest-beef/?utm_source=emailshare&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=email-share-recipe&utm_content=20220211
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8906
photos
27
followers
43
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Latest from all albums
4498
4402
4403
4499
4500
4404
4501
4405
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
28th April 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
recipe
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close