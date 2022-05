Hovering

I was on a hunt for a Virginia picture post card to send to a 5th grader doing a school project. It didn’t take me long to realize no one is selling post cards these days, even the Richmond Tourist Center located in Robinson House at the Virginia Museum. I took this picture and then headed over to the VMFA gift shop where I found a single post card with a photograph of the museum itself.

Were you wondering about the title of my picture? Check out the bird frozen in midair in the upper right.