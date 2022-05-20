Previous
Out for a Stroll by allie912
Photo 4426

Out for a Stroll

Meg and I took a neighborhood walk after dinner. We saw lots of bunnies, cats, and dogs, heard a symphony of birds and watched fireflies wink on and off. Meet Artemis and Xeno, two lively sheepdogs and their walking companions.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
