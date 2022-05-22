Previous
For the Critters

If you look hard through the screen, you will see the owner of this overgrown residence. Meg and I were taking an evening walk, and when we stopped to observe the contrast between this Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and the manicured lawns of his neighbors, we actually got to meet the man. He told us he’s been there 40 years, he is breaking no laws ( no HOA’s in this neighborhood) and he keeps his yard like this “for the critters.” “What if you have any neighbors who don’t like it?” I asked. He shrugged and told me, “They can move on.”
Allison Williams

