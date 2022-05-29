Sign up
Photo 4435
Playing Dress Up
My lively neighbor had bought a onesie at Target for her puppy Gidget. Here she is demonstrating how Gidget wears it, with snaps open to let her tail wag free. What a character! And no, I don’t mean Gidget!
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
1
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
this is so cute and great story telling too Allison
May 28th, 2022
