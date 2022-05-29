Previous
Playing Dress Up by allie912
Playing Dress Up

My lively neighbor had bought a onesie at Target for her puppy Gidget. Here she is demonstrating how Gidget wears it, with snaps open to let her tail wag free. What a character! And no, I don’t mean Gidget!
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Allison Williams

Phil Howcroft
this is so cute and great story telling too Allison
May 28th, 2022  
