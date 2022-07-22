Previous
Next
The James River Through Glass by allie912
Photo 4489

The James River Through Glass

At the Virginia Eye Institute for eye exam postponed from last year. Love watching the tranquil river while waiting to be called for my appointment
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise