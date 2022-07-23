Sign up
Photo 4490
Hibiscus buds
Identified these buds on a plant app. I have seen plenty of Hibiscus flowers but never at this stage. I love the artistry of this arrangement.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
22nd July 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hibiscus
,
agecroft
