Hibiscus buds by allie912
Photo 4490

Hibiscus buds

Identified these buds on a plant app. I have seen plenty of Hibiscus flowers but never at this stage. I love the artistry of this arrangement.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

