Infamous Libby Prison by allie912
Infamous Libby Prison

From Wikipedia:
Libby Prison was a Confederate prison at Richmond, Virginia, during the American Civil War. It gained an infamous reputation for the overcrowded and harsh conditions under which officer prisoners from the Union Army were kept. Prisoners suffered from disease, malnutrition and a high mortality rate. By 1863, one thousand prisoners were crowded into large open rooms on two floors, with open, barred windows leaving them exposed to weather and temperature extremes.
Between stops on the museum crawl, we found ourselves at this sad spot.
Allison Williams

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very sad indeed. The whole war was.
August 1st, 2022  
