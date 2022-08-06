Sign up
Photo 4504
Pod People
My new neighbor is moving in this week end , bringing some of her belongings in a pod. I got to watch the driver navigate the drop-off. Let’s just hope the rain leaves us alone tomorrow.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9104
photos
28
followers
42
following
1233% complete
Tags
pod
