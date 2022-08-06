Previous
Next
Pod People by allie912
Photo 4504

Pod People

My new neighbor is moving in this week end , bringing some of her belongings in a pod. I got to watch the driver navigate the drop-off. Let’s just hope the rain leaves us alone tomorrow.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise