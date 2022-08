A Kitchen Hack that Works

You know those little packets of silica that you usually discard from many merchandise purchases? Well, next time keep it and add it to an opened produce container to prevent it getting soggy and sad. It kept my mushrooms firm, and a half red pepper never lost its crispness.

You can even recycle the pack by taking it out of the fridge and letting it dry out on the counter then popping it into the next bit of produce you want to preserve.

You’re welcome.