Photo 4517
Never Give Up
There is something so earnest about this little tuft of grass working it’s way through the asphalt.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
grass
,
driveway
