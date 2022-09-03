Previous
Next
The Birthday Girl enjoying Her Day by allie912
Photo 4532

The Birthday Girl enjoying Her Day

My across-the-street neighbor was having a birthday dinner at the pool to celebrate the occasion. Doesn’t she look festive?
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise