Photo 4532
The Birthday Girl enjoying Her Day
My across-the-street neighbor was having a birthday dinner at the pool to celebrate the occasion. Doesn’t she look festive?
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
2nd September 2022 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
woman
,
neighbor
