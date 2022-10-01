Previous
The Not-So-Mad Scientist by allie912
Photo 4560

Sarah sent these pictures of Henry working on this month’s Kiwi Crate, growing crystals. Notice also the grass he grew at school. He must have a green thumb!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Such neat activities!
October 1st, 2022  
