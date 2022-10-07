Previous
Mum’s the Word by allie912
Photo 4566

Mum’s the Word

I found the contrast between the potted flowers and the growing in the flower beds quite interesting.
7th October 2022

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Mickey Anderson ace
Mums are great, Some of the new colors and styles are amazing!
October 7th, 2022  
