Photo 4572
Pollen Overload
Poor thing. What do you think happened?
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
12th October 2022 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
zinnia
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
