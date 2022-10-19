Previous
A Visit to the Library by allie912
A Visit to the Library

After a morning meeting for former teachers and staff, I stopped by my old stomping grounds to visit with the librarians. This was the wonderful welcoming bulletin board as you enter the library.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
