Photo 4578
A Visit to the Library
After a morning meeting for former teachers and staff, I stopped by my old stomping grounds to visit with the librarians. This was the wonderful welcoming bulletin board as you enter the library.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
library
