The Ascot Gavotte

Ladies and Gentlemen

Ev'ry duke and earl and peer is here

Ev'ryone who should be here is here.

What a smashing, positively dashing

Spectacle: the Ascot op'ning day.

At the gate are all the horses

Waiting for the cue to fly away.

What a gripping, absolutely ripping

Moment at the Ascot op'ning day.

Pulses rushing! Faces flushing!

Heartbeats speed up! I have never been so keyed up!

And second now They'll begin to run. Hark!

A bell is ringing, They are springing Forward Look!

It has begun...! What a frenzied moment that was!

Didn't they maintain an exhausting pace?

'Twas a thrilling, absolutely chilling Running of the

Ascot op'ning race.



Viewing this modest exhibit at the VMFA brought to mind this Julie Andrews song from My Fair Lady.