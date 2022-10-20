Previous
The Ascot Gavotte by allie912
The Ascot Gavotte

Ladies and Gentlemen
Ev'ry duke and earl and peer is here
Ev'ryone who should be here is here.
What a smashing, positively dashing
Spectacle: the Ascot op'ning day.
At the gate are all the horses
Waiting for the cue to fly away.
What a gripping, absolutely ripping
Moment at the Ascot op'ning day.
Pulses rushing! Faces flushing!
Heartbeats speed up! I have never been so keyed up!
And second now They'll begin to run. Hark!
A bell is ringing, They are springing Forward Look!
It has begun...! What a frenzied moment that was!
Didn't they maintain an exhausting pace?
'Twas a thrilling, absolutely chilling Running of the
Ascot op'ning race.

Viewing this modest exhibit at the VMFA brought to mind this Julie Andrews song from My Fair Lady.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
