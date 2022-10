Portraying Blind Guitarists

It was Members Morning from 8-10 at the VMFA which meant the whole big museum was open early with minimum crowds. I took advantage of this opportunity to revisit Storied Strings which was frankly too much to take in at one visit.

I was struck by the subject of blind musicians to which so many artists were drawn. Here is a range of media encompassing the way various American artists have depicted these performers.