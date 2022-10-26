Sign up
Photo 4585
Color and Light
Taken in the atrium of the VMFA. The bands of light enhance the brightly colored stripes
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9266
photos
25
followers
39
following
1256% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
atrium
,
vmfa
