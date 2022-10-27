Previous
Bridgework by allie912
Bridgework

In the distance you can see a worker welding the fence. You could see little blue sparks flying off like magic.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
