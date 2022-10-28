Sign up
Photo 4587
Jack o Lanterns at Agecroft Hall
There is something rather modern about the marker-created faces of these pumpkins. Not terribly evocative of 17th century England, but they should last til Thanksgiving.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd October 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
,
agecroft
