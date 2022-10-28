Previous
Jack o Lanterns at Agecroft Hall by allie912
Jack o Lanterns at Agecroft Hall

There is something rather modern about the marker-created faces of these pumpkins. Not terribly evocative of 17th century England, but they should last til Thanksgiving.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
