It’s Love by allie912
It’s Love

I came upon this couple at Maymont last week. It appeared they were formalizing their engagement. I offered to take their picture in honor of the occasion, but of course they already had a camera set up and were memorializing it remotely.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
