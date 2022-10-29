Sign up
Photo 4588
It’s Love
I came upon this couple at Maymont last week. It appeared they were formalizing their engagement. I offered to take their picture in honor of the occasion, but of course they already had a camera set up and were memorializing it remotely.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
21st October 2022 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bridge
,
love
,
maymont
