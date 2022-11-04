Sign up
Photo 4594
Recycled
Glass Lantern Slide Pavilion, 2011 Reclaimed wood, linoleum tile, carpet, fire hose, wire, metal, four ceramic teacups, 254 glass lantern slides, LED light
All except my friend Ellen who is seeing things with fresh eyes.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
vmfa
