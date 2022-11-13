Sign up
Photo 4603
At the Greek Festival
This is actually the mini Greek Festival. The big 3 day extravaganza is held in June. This one may not have the tours and entertainment but the food is just as delicious.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
12th November 2022 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greek
