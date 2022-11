The Show We’ve Been Waiting For

Good friend Dana organized our trip to Charlottesville to see the social commentator, witty political parodist, and awesome singer Randy Rainbow on the last night of this season’s “Pink Glasses” tour. What she didn’t tell me til this afternoon is that she got VIP tickets with seats in the middle of the third row, along with a Q&A session and a photo taken with Randy himself. It was a wonderful evening and now to bed.