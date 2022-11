This is Anne Blankman, part time librarian and full time writer, whose book The Blackbird Girls was the subject of her talk. She has won awards worldwide and the book, set in Chernobyl and Leningrad, has been translated into a number of languages, including Russian. I read the book ahead of time and thoroughly enjoyed it. Here is my 5 star review, if you would like to learn more about it: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/5106058453