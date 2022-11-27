Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4617
Red Leaves Remain
If you are waiting for this tree to shed its leaves, you will be waiting a good long time. The leaves on certain varieties of oak remain on the branches til springtime at which time emerging plant parts push the old leaves off the branches.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9330
photos
23
followers
38
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
Latest from all albums
4710
4614
4711
4615
4712
4616
4713
4617
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
oak
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close