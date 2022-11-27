Previous
Red Leaves Remain by allie912
Photo 4617

Red Leaves Remain

If you are waiting for this tree to shed its leaves, you will be waiting a good long time. The leaves on certain varieties of oak remain on the branches til springtime at which time emerging plant parts push the old leaves off the branches.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

@allie912
