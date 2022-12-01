Previous
Unusual Headgear
Unusual Headgear

It looks like a plume, doesn’t it? But actually it is the tail of another squirrel that was passing by as I took the picture,
1st December 2022

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
