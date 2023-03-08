Sign up
Photo 4718
Daffodil Time
Just a few of the 400 daffodil cultivars planted at Lewis Ginter. Amazingly, there are 13,000 distinct varieties of daffodils in existence.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
daffodils
