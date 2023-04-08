Previous
A Little Angel by allie912
A Little Angel

I know the shadows make this hard to see, but this little cutie with her pink harness complete with wings, was so adorable I grabbed the only shot I could.
8th April 2023

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
