The Aftermath of War

David O Stewart, award-winning novelist and historian spoke today at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture about the psychological impact of battle on participants. Whether called shell shock, battle fatigue or PTSD, soldiers and their families have had to deal with the effect that enduring the horrors of war has on individuals. Stewart is an eloquent and thoughtful speaker. He has written a number of works on the leaders of early America as well as a trilogy about a family of German immigrants, the second of which, The Burning Land, has just been published.