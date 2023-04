A Valuable Document

While searching for something else, I came upon a very special letter from 1957. It was sent to me in response to fan mail I sent Charles Schulz when I was in seventh grade. If you read the letter, you can see he was just at the threshold of his incredible popularity, but he was still extraordinarily kind to his fans, actually sending original Peanuts comic strips. In fact, I have 2 of the strips, autographed and framed.