Photo 4760
How Green is My Valley
A picture from last week’s visit to Lewis Ginter. Returning tomorrow with Meg and Jack. Who knows what will be blooming!
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
“lewis
,
ginter”trees
