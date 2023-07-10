Sign up
Previous
Photo 4842
A Secret Spot
I snuck into a back yard across the alley behind church to take this picture. It was so peaceful — just me and the Black-Eyed Susans and none of us said a word.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flowers
