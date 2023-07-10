Previous
A Secret Spot by allie912
Photo 4842

A Secret Spot

I snuck into a back yard across the alley behind church to take this picture. It was so peaceful — just me and the Black-Eyed Susans and none of us said a word.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise