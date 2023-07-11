Previous
The 2300 Block of Monument Avenue by allie912
Photo 4843

The 2300 Block of Monument Avenue

It was time to return to The Ronald McDonald House ( the house with the flag) with a new collection of toys. It is such a beautiful street with the most stately homes, each individual in its beauty.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
