Photo 4843
The 2300 Block of Monument Avenue
It was time to return to The Ronald McDonald House ( the house with the flag) with a new collection of toys. It is such a beautiful street with the most stately homes, each individual in its beauty.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
