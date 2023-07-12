Sign up
Extravagant Beauty
At Agecroft Hall this evening, some of the lushest Black-Eyed Susans I’ve ever seen!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flower
,
agecroft
