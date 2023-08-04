Sign up
Previous
Photo 4867
Sun Drenched
On a cloudy day, a field of black-eyed Susans makes you feel like the sun is shining.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Kathy A
ace
They are so lovely
August 4th, 2023
