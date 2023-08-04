Previous
Sun Drenched by allie912
Sun Drenched

On a cloudy day, a field of black-eyed Susans makes you feel like the sun is shining.





Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
They are so lovely
August 4th, 2023  
