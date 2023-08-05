Sign up
Previous
Photo 4868
Wanna Play Catch
This is Teddy. When walking with his human, he always carries his ball, ready to play with the slightest encouragement,
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
,
ball
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great ball choice Teddy!
August 5th, 2023
Diane
ace
Cute dog!
August 5th, 2023
