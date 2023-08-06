Sign up
Previous
Photo 4869
Color Coordinated
Taking a picture of this healthy sunflower at the VMFA, I caught sight of a very special visitor. This bee is so perfectly colored to match its host, I almost missed it.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
5th August 2023 8:49am
Tags
bee
,
sunflower
,
vmfa
