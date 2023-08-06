Previous
Color Coordinated by allie912
Photo 4869

Color Coordinated

Taking a picture of this healthy sunflower at the VMFA, I caught sight of a very special visitor. This bee is so perfectly colored to match its host, I almost missed it.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise