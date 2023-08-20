Sign up
Photo 4883
Honorary Chairman
This is Anne Hilton, wife of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. She is the honorary chairman of the Third Annual Fiddling Festival of Virginia.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
festival
,
fiddle
