A New School Year and a New School

We have a new Pre-K through 5th grade school starting classes tomorrow in our facility. The school is named Imago Dei Richmond, part of a family of schools serving economically disadvantaged students. We took a tour after church and loved the warm inviting classrooms ready for the arrival of 90 eager students tomorrow, Here is a link to the website of this new school: www.ImagoDeiRichmond.org