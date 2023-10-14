Sign up
Photo 4938
Still on the Road
An antique for sure. I wonder if the owner thought washing the truck might put a strain on the vehicle. I think I would chance it.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
truck
Kathy A
ace
It could do with a lick of paint
October 14th, 2023
