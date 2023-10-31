Previous
The New Guy by allie912
Photo 4954

The New Guy

First time tracking this sassy guy. Plantnet seemed to think it was some kind of chrysanthemum. What do you think?
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
I don't know Allison , is a native to the US , it's very daisy like
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise