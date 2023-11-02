Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4956
Rising to the Challenge
These were my friends with whom I attended the book and author luncheon. The biggest challenge of the occasion was getting the back off the name tag, but they did it!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10008
photos
20
followers
34
following
1357% complete
View this month »
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
Latest from all albums
4953
5049
4954
5050
5051
4955
4956
5052
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
1st November 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
women
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close