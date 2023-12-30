Previous
Monkey Shines by allie912
Photo 5014

Monkey Shines

We found this quirky lamp at a secondhand shop in Micanopy, Florida. It is definitely one of a kind. Or should I say three of a kind?
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise