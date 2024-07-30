Previous
Topiary Time by allie912
Photo 5227

Topiary Time

Dana was inspired to create a figure from a pair of small boxwood bushes as part of my patio upgrade. I can’t wait to show you the finished product!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise