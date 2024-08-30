Previous
Rose No. 2 by allie912
The first blossom totally lost it during yesterday afternoon’s shower. But no worries, a new bloom opened this morning, even fuller than the first. I’m as thrilled as a kid in a candy shop!
Allison Williams

