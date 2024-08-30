Sign up
Previous
Photo 5258
Rose No. 2
The first blossom totally lost it during yesterday afternoon’s shower. But no worries, a new bloom opened this morning, even fuller than the first. I’m as thrilled as a kid in a candy shop!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
29th August 2024 8:47am
Tags
rose
